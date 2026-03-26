Gembleng Waterfall in Bali
About
A hidden gem in eastern Bali featuring multi-level cascades and a famous natural infinity pool at the top, offering views of the jungle and the Sidemen Valley. It is located in the village of Tri Eka Buana, about 1.5 hours from Ubud or 15–30 minutes from Sidemen resorts.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
Unnamed Road, Tri Eka Buana, Kec. Sidemen, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80864
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 18:00
Tuesday07:00 - 18:00
Wednesday07:00 - 18:00
Thursday07:00 - 18:00
Friday07:00 - 18:00
Saturday07:00 - 18:00
Sunday07:00 - 18:00