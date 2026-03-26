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Gembleng Waterfall in Bali

Gembleng Waterfall

About

A hidden gem in eastern Bali featuring multi-level cascades and a famous natural infinity pool at the top, offering views of the jungle and the Sidemen Valley. It is located in the village of Tri Eka Buana, about 1.5 hours from Ubud or 15–30 minutes from Sidemen resorts.

Features

Парковка

Contacts

Unnamed Road, Tri Eka Buana, Kec. Sidemen, Kabupaten Karangasem, Bali 80864
+6287866252512
www.gemblengwaterfall.com/photo

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 18:00
Tuesday07:00 - 18:00
Wednesday07:00 - 18:00
Thursday07:00 - 18:00
Friday07:00 - 18:00
Saturday07:00 - 18:00
Sunday07:00 - 18:00