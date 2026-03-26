Jatiluwih Rice Terraces in Bali
About
A UNESCO World Heritage site in the central mountains of Bali, covering over 600 hectares of terraced rice fields with an ancient subak irrigation system. It is a peaceful spot for walking and cycling tours with views of Mount Batukaru, free from crowds and noise.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
Jl. Jatiluwih Kawan, Jatiluwih, Kec. Penebel, Kabupaten Tabanan, Bali 82152
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday06:00 - 19:00
Tuesday06:00 - 19:00
Wednesday06:00 - 19:00
Thursday06:00 - 19:00
Friday06:00 - 19:00
Saturday06:00 - 19:00
Sunday06:00 - 19:00