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LÉON Brasserie in Bali

LÉON Brasserie

About

An elegant French brasserie in Kerobokan, Bali, focused on authentic French cuisine with touches of Mediterranean and broader European influences. It balances tradition and innovation in dishes such as steaks, seafood, and classic desserts, complemented by signature cocktails served in a stylish bar.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Table reservations
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Parking

Contacts

Jl. Bumbak Jl. Umalas No.115, Kerobokan, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+6282210126083

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:30 - 00:00
Tuesday17:30 - 00:00
Wednesday17:30 - 00:00
Thursday17:30 - 00:00
Friday17:30 - 00:00
Saturday17:30 - 00:00
Sunday17:30 - 00:00