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Mozaic in Bali

Mozaic

About

A legendary fine-dining restaurant in Ubud, Bali. Here, chefs combine French techniques with Indonesian ingredients in tasting menus, emphasizing seasonality and local produce.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
+6282147235550

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:30
Tuesday17:00 - 00:30
Wednesday17:00 - 00:30
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:00 - 00:30
Saturday17:00 - 00:30
Sunday17:00 - 00:30