Mozaic in Bali
About
A legendary fine-dining restaurant in Ubud, Bali. Here, chefs combine French techniques with Indonesian ingredients in tasting menus, emphasizing seasonality and local produce.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Kedewatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday17:00 - 00:30
Tuesday17:00 - 00:30
Wednesday17:00 - 00:30
Thursday17:00 - 00:30
Friday17:00 - 00:30
Saturday17:00 - 00:30
Sunday17:00 - 00:30