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Arcadia in Bali

Arcadia

About

One of the best modern restaurants in Ubud, Bali, offering international cuisine — perfect for a special occasion.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Full bar
Table reservations
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Wi-Fi
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Jl. Raya Campuhan, Sayan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
+6281230780186

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00