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Ji Restaurant in Bali

Ji Restaurant

About

A stylish East Asian restaurant in Canggu, Bali, blending modern Japanese fusion with elements of Indonesian, Indian, and Thai cuisine, set in an interior with antique-inspired details and ocean views.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Full bar
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Parking

Contacts

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+628113889599

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 19:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00