Soleil (The Mulia) in Bali
About
An elegant beachfront restaurant at The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, specializing in Mediterranean and pan-Asian cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood, pasta, and Indonesian dishes.
Features
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Terrace
Contacts
Mulia Resort, Kawasan Sawangan, Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00