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Soleil (The Mulia) in Bali

Soleil (The Mulia)

About

An elegant beachfront restaurant at The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, specializing in Mediterranean and pan-Asian cuisine with a focus on fresh seafood, pasta, and Indonesian dishes.

Features

Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Full bar
Terrace

Contacts

Mulia Resort, Kawasan Sawangan, Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362
+623613017777

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 23:00
Tuesday11:00 - 23:00
Wednesday11:00 - 23:00
Thursday11:00 - 23:00
Friday11:00 - 23:00
Saturday11:00 - 23:00
Sunday11:00 - 23:00