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Syrco BASÈ in Bali

Syrco BASÈ

About

A fine-dining restaurant in Ubud, Bali, created by chef Syrco Bakker, a two-Michelin-star recipient. It blends European techniques with Indonesian traditions and locally sourced ingredients from its own garden.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards

Contacts

Jl. Sri Wedari No.72, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
+6282227122250

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00