Syrco BASÈ in Bali
About
A fine-dining restaurant in Ubud, Bali, created by chef Syrco Bakker, a two-Michelin-star recipient. It blends European techniques with Indonesian traditions and locally sourced ingredients from its own garden.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Full bar
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Contacts
Jl. Sri Wedari No.72, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00