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The Cave by Chef Ryan Clift in Bali

The Cave by Chef Ryan Clift

About

An exclusive underground fine-dining restaurant in Uluwatu, Bali, set inside a natural cave. Chef Ryan Clift presents 7- or 10-course tasting menus of modern gastronomy, highlighting seasonal ingredients, with optional wine or cocktail pairings.

Features

Seating
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Valet parking
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Vegetarian dishes

Contacts

Jalan Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361
+623618470700

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00