Apinya Wangkeeree

About

The first time I truly understood Bangkok's food scene, I was twelve years old, watching my grandmother negotiate with a boat vendor on Khlong Saen Saep over a bowl of boat noodles that cost almost nothing and tasted like everything. I know every hidden shophouse in Chinatown, every chef-driven tasting menu in Silom, and exactly when the good stuff at Or Tor Kor market arrives fresh. My passion is connecting people to the meal they'll still be talking about years from now.