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The Bamboo Bar in Bangkok

The Bamboo Bar

About

A legendary jazz bar at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, offering an elegant 1950s atmosphere with views of the Chao Phraya River—ideal for a romantic or refined evening.

Features

Cocktail list
Live music
Terrace
Parking
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
+6626599000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday17:00 - 01:00
Tuesday17:00 - 01:00
Wednesday17:00 - 01:00
Thursday17:00 - 01:00
Friday17:00 - 02:00
Saturday17:00 - 02:00
Sunday17:00 - 01:00