View Rooftop Bangkok in Bangkok
About
A stylish Mediterranean rooftop restaurant and bar on the 9th floor of Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, offering panoramic views of central Bangkok. Ideal for sunset dinners, cocktails, and relaxed evenings with live music in a laid-back yet refined atmosphere.
Features
Terrace
Live music
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Parking
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
9th Floor, Novotel Bangkok, Platinum Pratunam, 220 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday10:00 - 00:00
Thursday10:00 - 00:00
Friday10:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00