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Spaceplus Bangkok in Bangkok

Spaceplus Bangkok

About

One of the most popular luxury nightclubs in Bangkok, known for large-scale EDM parties and a festival-like atmosphere. Located in the heart of RCA nightlife, it offers VIP areas with premium service.

Features

Full bar
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Accepts cards
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

31/10 3rd floor, RCA plaza, Soi Phetchaburi 47, Bangkapi, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
+66917309228

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday21:00 - 03:00
Tuesday21:00 - 03:00
Wednesday21:00 - 03:00
Thursday21:00 - 03:00
Friday21:00 - 03:00
Saturday21:00 - 03:00
Sunday21:00 - 03:00