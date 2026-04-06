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View Rooftop Bangkok in Bangkok

View Rooftop Bangkok

About

A stylish Mediterranean rooftop restaurant and bar on the 9th floor of Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, offering panoramic views of central Bangkok. Ideal for sunset dinners, cocktails, and relaxed evenings with live music in a laid-back yet refined atmosphere.

Features

Терраса
Живая музыка
Полный бар
Wi-Fi
Посадочные места
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Бронирование столов
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

9th Floor, Novotel Bangkok, Platinum Pratunam, 220 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400
+6622091700
viewrooftopbarbangkok.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 00:00
Thursday 10:00 - 00:00
Friday 10:00 - 00:00
Saturday 10:00 - 00:00
Sunday 10:00 - 00:00