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The Jim Thompson House Museum in Bangkok

The Jim Thompson House Museum

About

A charming Thai house in central Bangkok, once home to American businessman Jim Thompson, the “King of Thai Silk.” Built in 1959 from traditional houses brought from Ayutthaya, it showcases a collection of art, antiques, and silk, creating the atmosphere of a tropical oasis in the heart of the city.

Features

Parking

Contacts

6 Kasem San 2 Alley, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
+6622167368

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday10:00 - 17:00
Thursday10:00 - 17:00
Friday10:00 - 17:00
Saturday10:00 - 17:00
Sunday10:00 - 17:00