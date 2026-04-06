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The Erawan Museum in Bangkok

The Erawan Museum

About

A grand architectural landmark in Samut Prakan, crowned by a 32-meter bronze statue of the three-headed mythical elephant Erawan carrying the god Indra.

Features

Парковка

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday09:00 - 17:00