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Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen in Bangkok

Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen

About

A majestic royal Buddhist temple in Bangkok, founded in 1610 during the Ayutthaya period and known as a center of the Dhammakaya tradition, featuring a giant Buddha and a unique stupa. Set along the canals, it blends ancient history with striking modern architecture.

Contacts

300, Ratchamongkhon Prasat Alley, Pak Khlong Phasi Charoen, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok 10160
+6624670811

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday06:00 - 20:00
Tuesday06:00 - 20:00
Wednesday06:00 - 20:00
Thursday06:00 - 20:00
Friday06:00 - 20:00
Saturday06:00 - 20:00
Sunday06:00 - 20:00