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Safari World in Bangkok

Safari World

About

A large open-air zoo and amusement park, one of Thailand’s most popular attractions. It offers visitors close encounters with animals in environments designed to resemble their natural habitats.

Features

Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

99 Panya Indra Rd, Sam Wa Tawan Tok, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok 10510
+6625181000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 17:30
Tuesday09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday09:00 - 17:00
Thursday09:00 - 17:00
Friday09:00 - 17:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:30
Sunday09:00 - 17:30