Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen in Bangkok
About
A majestic royal Buddhist temple in Bangkok, founded in 1610 during the Ayutthaya period and known as a center of the Dhammakaya tradition, featuring a giant Buddha and a unique stupa. Set along the canals, it blends ancient history with striking modern architecture.
Contacts
300, Ratchamongkhon Prasat Alley, Pak Khlong Phasi Charoen, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok 10160
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 06:00 - 20:00
Tuesday 06:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 06:00 - 20:00
Thursday 06:00 - 20:00
Friday 06:00 - 20:00
Saturday 06:00 - 20:00
Sunday 06:00 - 20:00