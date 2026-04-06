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Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen in Bangkok

Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen

About

A majestic royal Buddhist temple in Bangkok, founded in 1610 during the Ayutthaya period and known as a center of the Dhammakaya tradition, featuring a giant Buddha and a unique stupa. Set along the canals, it blends ancient history with striking modern architecture.

Contacts

300, Ratchamongkhon Prasat Alley, Pak Khlong Phasi Charoen, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok 10160
+6624670811
www.facebook.com/WATPAKNAM.BKK

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 06:00 - 20:00
Tuesday 06:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 06:00 - 20:00
Thursday 06:00 - 20:00
Friday 06:00 - 20:00
Saturday 06:00 - 20:00
Sunday 06:00 - 20:00