We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Potong in Bangkok

Potong

About

An atmospheric fine dining restaurant in Bangkok’s Chinatown, where Chef Pam reinterprets Thai-Chinese flavors through a creative tasting menu. Set in her family’s former pharmacy building, the experience unfolds across several floors — from a welcome drink to dinner and the bar.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

422 Vanich 1 Rd, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100
+66829793950

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:30 - 23:00
Tuesday16:30 - 23:00
Wednesday16:30 - 23:00
Thursday16:30 - 23:00
Friday16:30 - 23:00
Saturday16:30 - 23:00
Sunday16:30 - 23:00