Paste Bangkok in Bangkok
About
An elegant Thai restaurant in central Bangkok, Michelin-starred, offering a modern interpretation of royal Thai cuisine.
Features
Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
3rd Fl Gaysorn Centre 999 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00