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Paste Bangkok in Bangkok

Paste Bangkok

About

An elegant Thai restaurant in central Bangkok, Michelin-starred, offering a modern interpretation of royal Thai cuisine.

Features

Seating
Wine list
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

3rd Fl Gaysorn Centre 999 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
+6626561003

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 23:00
Tuesday12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday12:00 - 23:00
Thursday12:00 - 23:00
Friday12:00 - 23:00
Saturday12:00 - 23:00
Sunday12:00 - 23:00