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Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin in Bangkok

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin

About

A modern Thai fine dining restaurant at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, transforming familiar Thai flavors into a refined gastronomic experience. Here, traditional cuisine is reimagined using contemporary techniques and presented as thoughtfully curated tasting menus, where each dish resembles a small work of art.

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wi-Fi
Valet parking
Parking
Table reservations

Contacts

991/9, Siam Kempinski Hotel, Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
+6621629000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 00:00
Saturday12:00 - 00:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00