Le Normandie in Bangkok
About
A legendary French fine dining restaurant at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, considered for over half a century one of the city’s most refined gastronomic destinations. It is an elegant space with panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River.
Features
Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday12:00 - 23:30
Thursday12:00 - 23:30
Friday12:00 - 23:30
Saturday12:00 - 23:30
Sunday12:00 - 23:30