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Opium Barcelona in Barcelona

Opium Barcelona

About

A stylish beachfront club that combines dining, cocktails, and dancing. Known for its international DJs, Opium offers an electrifying atmosphere with views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Features

Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay

Contacts

Pg. Marítim de la Barceloneta, 34, Ciutat Vella, 08003 Barcelona
+34655576998

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:00
Tuesday00:00 - 05:00
Wednesday00:00 - 05:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 05:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00