Opium Barcelona in Barcelona
About
A stylish beachfront club that combines dining, cocktails, and dancing. Known for its international DJs, Opium offers an electrifying atmosphere with views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Features
Live music
DJ sets
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Contacts
Pg. Marítim de la Barceloneta, 34, Ciutat Vella, 08003 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:00
Tuesday00:00 - 05:00
Wednesday00:00 - 05:00
Thursday00:00 - 05:00
Friday00:00 - 05:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00