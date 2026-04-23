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Fundació Antoni Tàpies in Barcelona

Fundació Antoni Tàpies

About

This museum and cultural center is dedicated to the work of Antoni Tàpies, a prominent Catalan artist known for his abstract paintings and mixed media works. Housed in a modernist building, the Foundation offers a unique insight into Tàpies' artistic universe.

Contacts

Carrer d'Aragó, 255, Eixample, 08007 Barcelona
+34934870315
museutapies.org

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 19:00
Wednesday10:00 - 19:00
Thursday10:00 - 19:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 15:00