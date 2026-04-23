Fundació Antoni Tàpies in Barcelona
About
This museum and cultural center is dedicated to the work of Antoni Tàpies, a prominent Catalan artist known for his abstract paintings and mixed media works. Housed in a modernist building, the Foundation offers a unique insight into Tàpies' artistic universe.
Contacts
Carrer d'Aragó, 255, Eixample, 08007 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 19:00
Wednesday10:00 - 19:00
Thursday10:00 - 19:00
Friday10:00 - 19:00
Saturday10:00 - 19:00
Sunday10:00 - 15:00