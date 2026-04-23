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Museu Picasso in Barcelona

Museu Picasso

About

One of Barcelona's most popular museums, the Museu Picasso houses an extensive collection of Pablo Picasso's early works and offers insight into his development as an artist. The museum is located in a series of medieval palaces in the heart of the Gothic Quarter.

Contacts

Carrer de Montcada, 15-23, Ciutat Vella, 08003 Barcelona
+34932563000
museupicassobcn.cat

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday09:00 - 20:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 20:00