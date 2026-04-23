Museu Picasso in Barcelona
About
One of Barcelona's most popular museums, the Museu Picasso houses an extensive collection of Pablo Picasso's early works and offers insight into his development as an artist. The museum is located in a series of medieval palaces in the heart of the Gothic Quarter.
Contacts
Carrer de Montcada, 15-23, Ciutat Vella, 08003 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday09:00 - 20:00
Thursday09:00 - 21:00
Friday09:00 - 21:00
Saturday09:00 - 21:00
Sunday09:00 - 20:00