Profile
RU

Casa Batlló in Barcelona

Casa Batlló

About

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Casa Batlló is one of Antoni Gaudí's most extraordinary architectural creations. Visitors can explore its whimsical design, characterized by colorful mosaics, fluid forms, and innovative use of light and space, making it a must-see for art and architecture lovers.

Contacts

Pg. de Gràcia, 43, Eixample, 08007 Barcelona
+34932160306
www.casabatllo.es

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday08:30 - 22:30
Tuesday08:30 - 22:30
Wednesday08:30 - 22:30
Thursday08:30 - 22:30
Friday08:30 - 22:30
Saturday08:30 - 22:30
Sunday08:30 - 22:30