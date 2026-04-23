Casa Batlló in Barcelona
About
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Casa Batlló is one of Antoni Gaudí's most extraordinary architectural creations. Visitors can explore its whimsical design, characterized by colorful mosaics, fluid forms, and innovative use of light and space, making it a must-see for art and architecture lovers.
Contacts
Pg. de Gràcia, 43, Eixample, 08007 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:30 - 22:30
Tuesday08:30 - 22:30
Wednesday08:30 - 22:30
Thursday08:30 - 22:30
Friday08:30 - 22:30
Saturday08:30 - 22:30
Sunday08:30 - 22:30