MACBA (Museu d'Art Contemporani de Barcelona) in Barcelona
About
Barcelona's leading museum of contemporary art, the MACBA, showcases avant-garde art from the mid-20th century. Housed in a striking modernist building in the Raval district, the museum regularly hosts dynamic exhibitions and cultural events.
Contacts
Plaça dels Àngels, 1, Ciutat Vella, 08001 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 19:30
Wednesday11:00 - 19:30
Thursday11:00 - 19:30
Friday11:00 - 19:30
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 15:00