Profile
RU

Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona

Fundació Joan Miró

About

Dedicated to the work of Joan Miró, this museum on Montjuïc Hill is a vibrant cultural space that reflects the artist's creative legacy. The collection includes paintings, sculptures and textiles, and the building itself is a masterpiece of modern architecture.

Contacts

Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, Sants-Montjuïc, 08038 Barcelona
+34934439470
www.fmirobcn.org/es

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00