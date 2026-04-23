Fundació Joan Miró in Barcelona
About
Dedicated to the work of Joan Miró, this museum on Montjuïc Hill is a vibrant cultural space that reflects the artist's creative legacy. The collection includes paintings, sculptures and textiles, and the building itself is a masterpiece of modern architecture.
Contacts
Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, Sants-Montjuïc, 08038 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday10:00 - 20:00
Thursday10:00 - 20:00
Friday10:00 - 20:00
Saturday10:00 - 20:00
Sunday10:00 - 19:00