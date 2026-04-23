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Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya (MNAC) in Barcelona

Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya (MNAC)

About

This magnificent museum houses an impressive collection of Catalan art from the Romanesque period to the mid-20th century. Located in the Palau Nacional on Montjuïc Hill, the MNAC offers panoramic views of the city in addition to its art treasures.

Contacts

Palau Nacional, Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, Sants-Montjuïc, 08038 Barcelona
+34936220360
www.museunacional.cat

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 15:00