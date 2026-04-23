Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya (MNAC) in Barcelona
About
This magnificent museum houses an impressive collection of Catalan art from the Romanesque period to the mid-20th century. Located in the Palau Nacional on Montjuïc Hill, the MNAC offers panoramic views of the city in addition to its art treasures.
Contacts
Palau Nacional, Parc de Montjuïc, s/n, Sants-Montjuïc, 08038 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday10:00 - 18:00
Thursday10:00 - 18:00
Friday10:00 - 18:00
Saturday10:00 - 18:00
Sunday10:00 - 15:00