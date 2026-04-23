Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona
About
One of Spain's most prestigious golf clubs, Real Club de Golf El Prat offers world-class courses designed by Greg Norman. The club combines challenging play with the beautiful Catalan countryside, providing a luxurious experience for golf enthusiasts.
Contacts
Plans de Bonvilar, 17, 08227 Terrassa, Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:30 - 20:30
Tuesday07:30 - 20:30
Wednesday07:30 - 20:30
Thursday07:30 - 20:30
Friday07:30 - 20:30
Saturday07:30 - 20:30
Sunday07:30 - 20:30