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Real Club de Golf El Prat in Barcelona

Real Club de Golf El Prat

About

One of Spain's most prestigious golf clubs, Real Club de Golf El Prat offers world-class courses designed by Greg Norman. The club combines challenging play with the beautiful Catalan countryside, providing a luxurious experience for golf enthusiasts.

Contacts

Plans de Bonvilar, 17, 08227 Terrassa, Barcelona
+34937281000
www.realclubdegolfelprat.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:30 - 20:30
Tuesday07:30 - 20:30
Wednesday07:30 - 20:30
Thursday07:30 - 20:30
Friday07:30 - 20:30
Saturday07:30 - 20:30
Sunday07:30 - 20:30