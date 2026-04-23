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La Roca Village in Barcelona

La Roca Village

About

An upscale outlet shopping destination just outside Barcelona, La Roca Village offers a luxury shopping experience with discounts on top brands. The picturesque open-air setting makes it the perfect place for a day of retail therapy.

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday10:00 - 21:00
Tuesday10:00 - 21:00
Wednesday10:00 - 21:00
Thursday10:00 - 21:00
Friday10:00 - 21:00
Saturday10:00 - 21:00
Sunday10:00 - 21:00