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Alkimia in Barcelona

Alkimia

About

A minimalist and sophisticated restaurant known for its innovative take on Catalan cuisine. Chef Jordi Vilà combines traditional techniques with modern flair, offering a creative tasting menu that showcases the best of local ingredients. Cuisine: Catalan

Features

Wine list
Vegetarian dishes
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating

Contacts

Rda. de Sant Antoni, 41, Eixample, 08011 Barcelona

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 21:30
Tuesday13:00 - 21:30
Wednesday13:00 - 21:30
Thursday13:00 - 21:30
Friday13:00 - 14:30