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Ca l'Agut in Barcelona

Ca l'Agut

About

A classic restaurant in the Gothic Quarter, Agut has been serving traditional Catalan dishes since 1924. The menu includes hearty stews, grilled meats, and other comfort foods, all prepared with a dedication to authentic flavors. Cuisine: Traditional Catalan

Features

Wine list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Carrer d'en Gignàs, 16, Ciutat Vella, 08002 Barcelona
+34933151709

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday13:00 - 22:00
Wednesday13:00 - 22:00
Thursday13:00 - 22:00
Friday13:00 - 22:00
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday13:00 - 16:00