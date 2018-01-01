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El Nacional in Barcelona

El Nacional

About

A large and stylish restaurant located in a historic building on Passeig de Gràcia, offering a variety of Spanish and Catalan cuisine. The space is divided into different areas, each specializing in seafood, meat, tapas and more. Cuisine: Spanish

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Vegan dishes
Accepts cards
Seating
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

Pg. de Gràcia, 24 Bis, Eixample, 08007 Barcelona
+34935185053

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 00:00
Tuesday12:00 - 00:00
Wednesday12:00 - 00:00
Thursday12:00 - 00:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 00:00