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RU

Disfrutar in Barcelona

Disfrutar

About

A cutting-edge restaurant run by three former El Bulli chefs, known for its avant-garde approach to Mediterranean cuisine. The tasting menu is a journey through creative and surprising dishes in a stylish, modern setting.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere

Contacts

Carrer de Villarroel, 163, Eixample, 08036 Barcelona
+34933486896

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 20:00
Tuesday12:30 - 20:00
Wednesday12:30 - 20:00
Thursday12:30 - 20:00
Friday12:30 - 20:00