Disfrutar in Barcelona
About
A cutting-edge restaurant run by three former El Bulli chefs, known for its avant-garde approach to Mediterranean cuisine. The tasting menu is a journey through creative and surprising dishes in a stylish, modern setting.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Quiet atmosphere
Contacts
Carrer de Villarroel, 163, Eixample, 08036 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 20:00
Tuesday12:30 - 20:00
Wednesday12:30 - 20:00
Thursday12:30 - 20:00
Friday12:30 - 20:00