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Botafumeiro in Barcelona

Botafumeiro

About

A legendary seafood restaurant in Barcelona, known for its fresh catches and traditional Galician recipes. The elegant and classic interior provides the perfect backdrop for enjoying the finest seafood dishes, from octopus to lobster. Cuisine: Seafood

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

Carrer Gran de Gràcia, 81, Gràcia, 08012 Barcelona
+34932184230

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00