Botafumeiro in Barcelona
About
A legendary seafood restaurant in Barcelona, known for its fresh catches and traditional Galician recipes. The elegant and classic interior provides the perfect backdrop for enjoying the finest seafood dishes, from octopus to lobster. Cuisine: Seafood
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Full bar
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Pet-friendly
Parking
Valet parking
Contacts
Carrer Gran de Gràcia, 81, Gràcia, 08012 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 01:00
Saturday12:00 - 01:00
Sunday12:00 - 01:00