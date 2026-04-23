Ca l'Agut in Barcelona
About
A classic restaurant in the Gothic Quarter, Agut has been serving traditional Catalan dishes since 1924. The menu includes hearty stews, grilled meats, and other comfort foods, all prepared with a dedication to authentic flavors. Cuisine: Traditional Catalan
Features
Винная карта
Посадочные места
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Contacts
Carrer d'en Gignàs, 16, Ciutat Vella, 08002 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday13:00 - 22:00
Wednesday13:00 - 22:00
Thursday13:00 - 22:00
Friday13:00 - 22:00
Saturday13:00 - 22:00
Sunday13:00 - 16:00