Cinc Sentits in Barcelona
About
A Michelin-starred restaurant that offers a contemporary take on Catalan cuisine. The menu features seasonal ingredients and a carefully curated selection of wines. The elegant and minimalist décor complements the refined dishes. Cuisine: Catalan
Features
Винная карта
Wi-Fi
Тихая обстановка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Contacts
Carrer d'Entença, 60, Eixample, 08015 Barcelona
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:30 - 21:30
Wednesday18:30 - 21:30
Thursday18:30 - 21:30
Friday18:30 - 21:30
Saturday 13:30 - 21:00