The View 3912 in Beijing
About
French cuisine with Asian fusion elements in a restaurant with panoramic views of Beijing. The menu changes seasonally, featuring 1855 Grand Crus wines, with two restaurants on the 39th and 41st floors.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Panoramic view
Contacts
88 Jianguo Rd, Dawang Road, Chaoyang, Beijing
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday10:00 - 01:00
Tuesday10:00 - 01:00
Wednesday10:00 - 01:00
Thursday10:00 - 01:00
Friday10:00 - 01:00
Saturday10:00 - 01:00
Sunday10:00 - 01:00