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RU

King's Joy in Beijing

King's Joy

About

Vegetarian cuisine with a Chinese twist, located opposite the Lama Temple. The restaurant supports corporate social responsibility and donates a portion of its profits to charity.

Features

Terrace
Seating
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

2 Wudaoying Hu Tong, 国子监 Dongcheng, Beijing
+861084049191

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00