King's Joy in Beijing
About
Vegetarian cuisine with a Chinese twist, located opposite the Lama Temple. The restaurant supports corporate social responsibility and donates a portion of its profits to charity.
Features
Terrace
Seating
Live music
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
2 Wudaoying Hu Tong, 国子监 Dongcheng, Beijing
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00