TRB Hutong in Beijing
About
French cuisine in a Michelin-starred restaurant located in a historic 600-year-old temple. An exquisite gastronomic experience blending the history of Beijing with global traditions.
Features
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Table reservations
Contacts
Beijing# 23 Shatan North Street 邮政编码: 100009
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00