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TRB Hutong in Beijing

TRB Hutong

About

French cuisine in a Michelin-starred restaurant located in a historic 600-year-old temple. An exquisite gastronomic experience blending the history of Beijing with global traditions.

Features

Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Table reservations

Contacts

Beijing# 23 Shatan North Street 邮政编码: 100009
+861084002232

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 22:00
Tuesday11:00 - 22:00
Wednesday11:00 - 22:00
Thursday11:00 - 22:00
Friday11:00 - 22:00
Saturday11:00 - 22:00
Sunday11:00 - 22:00