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RU

Matrix Club in Berlin

Matrix Club

About

A popular multi-format club, ideal for tourists and a younger crowd. A large complex with 5–7 dance floors, featuring chart hits, house, EDM, hip-hop, and R’n’B every night.

Features

Live music
Full bar
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Table reservations
Wi-Fi
Parking

Contacts

Warschauer Pl. 18, 10245 Berlin
+493036507365

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 06:00
Tuesday12:00 - 06:00
Wednesday12:00 - 06:00
Thursday12:00 - 06:00
Friday12:00 - 06:00
Saturday12:00 - 06:00
Sunday12:00 - 06:00