We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Berlin Cathedral in Berlin

Berlin Cathedral

About

The Berlin Cathedral is a majestic Protestant church on Museum Island and the largest church in Germany, serving as the burial site of the Hohenzollern dynasty. Built in the Neo-Baroque style, it impresses with its rich decoration and deep historical significance.

Features

Parking

Contacts

Am Lustgarten, 10178 Berlin
+493020269136

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00