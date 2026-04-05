Berlin Cathedral in Berlin
About
The Berlin Cathedral is a majestic Protestant church on Museum Island and the largest church in Germany, serving as the burial site of the Hohenzollern dynasty. Built in the Neo-Baroque style, it impresses with its rich decoration and deep historical significance.
Features
Парковка
Contacts
Am Lustgarten, 10178 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday09:00 - 18:00
Thursday09:00 - 18:00
Friday09:00 - 18:00
Saturday09:00 - 17:00
Sunday12:00 - 17:00