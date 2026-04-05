Topography of Terror in Berlin
About
The Topography of Terror is a memorial and museum complex in Berlin located on the site of the former headquarters of Nazi repressive institutions from 1933 to 1945. It is dedicated to documenting the crimes of the Nazi regime. The site also preserves a fragment of the Berlin Wall, symbolizing the continuation of violence after the war.
Features
Wi-Fi
Contacts
Niederkirchnerstraße 8, 10963 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday 10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 20:00
Thursday 10:00 - 20:00
Friday 10:00 - 20:00
Saturday 10:00 - 20:00
Sunday 10:00 - 20:00