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Restaurant Bricole in Berlin

Restaurant Bricole

About

A cozy one-Michelin-star restaurant in Berlin’s trendy Prenzlauer Berg district. It’s a place for those who appreciate high-quality food without the formality: small tables, warm lighting, and a relaxed, home-like atmosphere — as if you were dining at a friend’s place.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Terrace
Wine list
Table reservations

Contacts

Senefelderstraße 30, 10437 Berlin
+493084421362

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:00
Tuesday19:00 - 23:00
Wednesday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday19:00 - 23:00
Saturday19:00 - 23:00