Restaurant Bricole in Berlin
About
A cozy one-Michelin-star restaurant in Berlin’s trendy Prenzlauer Berg district. It’s a place for those who appreciate high-quality food without the formality: small tables, warm lighting, and a relaxed, home-like atmosphere — as if you were dining at a friend’s place.
Features
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Seating
Quiet atmosphere
Vegetarian dishes
Terrace
Wine list
Table reservations
Contacts
Senefelderstraße 30, 10437 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday19:00 - 23:00
Tuesday19:00 - 23:00
Wednesday19:00 - 23:00
Thursday19:00 - 23:00
Friday19:00 - 23:00
Saturday19:00 - 23:00