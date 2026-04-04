Facil in Berlin
About
A serene fine dining restaurant with two Michelin stars, located on the top floor of the Mandala Hotel near Potsdamer Platz. It offers a pleasant view over a green inner courtyard with bamboo, instantly creating a sense of calm and lightness in the heart of bustling Berlin.
Features
Терраса
Посадочные места
Винная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Тихая обстановка
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Contacts
Potsdamer Str. 3, 10785 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 22:00
Thursday 12:00 - 22:00
Friday 12:00 - 22:00