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Horváth in Berlin

Horváth

About

A cozy two-Michelin-star restaurant on the banks of the Landwehr Canal in Berlin’s trendy Kreuzberg district. The space combines the historic charm of an old building with contemporary design.

Features

Посадочные места
Терраса
Винная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Можно с животными

Contacts

Paul-Lincke-Ufer 44a, 10999 Berlin
+493061289992
www.restaurant-horvath.de

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday 18:30 - 20:00
Thursday 18:30 - 20:00
Friday 18:30 - 20:00
Saturday 18:30 - 20:00