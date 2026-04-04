Horváth in Berlin
About
A cozy two-Michelin-star restaurant on the banks of the Landwehr Canal in Berlin’s trendy Kreuzberg district. The space combines the historic charm of an old building with contemporary design.
Features
Посадочные места
Терраса
Винная карта
Вегетарианские блюда
Wi-Fi
Бронирование столов
Тихая обстановка
Парковка
Можно с животными
Contacts
Paul-Lincke-Ufer 44a, 10999 Berlin
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday 18:30 - 20:00
Thursday 18:30 - 20:00
Friday 18:30 - 20:00
Saturday 18:30 - 20:00