Luxury yachts for rent in Berlin
The water reveals a quieter side of the city, far removed from its usual rhythm and energy. A yacht provides a distinctive setting for private evenings, celebrations, or simply a few unhurried hours away from the everyday.
What we offer
A yacht can offer a distinctive alternative to a conventional restaurant or event venue. The format works particularly well for private gatherings, intimate celebrations, and unconventional evening programmes.
- Cruises across Berlin’s waterways and nearby lakes.
- Private dinners and intimate gatherings on board.
- Yachts for corporate occasions and discreet presentations.
- Evening charters with tailored music and dining arrangements.
Each programme is shaped around the character of the occasion.
Request
You leave a request on the website, call us or contact us via messenger.
Personal manager will help you
A personal manager helps you choose the right yacht, taking into account your requests, the number of guests and the purpose of the rental.
Coordinate
We coordinate the route, on-board services and additional options (catering, music, decor)
Payment
Payment is available online or offline, and all details are confirmed in a form that is convenient for you.
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
When the yacht itself becomes the setting for the evening, hospitality needs to support the atmosphere without dominating it. The crew keeps the experience polished and unobtrusive from departure to return.
- Professional vessel handling and smooth crew service throughout the route.
- Music, drinks, and catering adapted to the nature of the occasion.
- Onboard preparation for dinners, presentations, and private celebrations.
Additional services
The yacht can serve as much more than a place to relax. With the right preparation, it becomes an intimate setting for a presentation, a private business meeting, or an evening event with a distinctly different atmosphere.
- Professional audiovisual equipment for presentations, talks, and private business gatherings.
- Branded styling and spatial design for corporate occasions.
- Contemporary European catering with individually arranged presentation.
- Event coordination covering guest flow, timing, and technical details throughout the evening.
Routes and destinations
Berlin takes on a different character from the water, with the city centre gradually giving way to canals, lakes, and wooded shores. A longer charter can combine central landmarks with the quieter waters around Wannsee or Müggelsee.
- The Spree through central Berlin — a landmark-rich route passing Museum Island, Berlin Cathedral, the government district, and East Side Gallery.
- Spree and Landwehrkanal — a longer urban itinerary through Kreuzberg, Tiergarten, and western neighbourhoods.
- Wannsee to Potsdam — a change of scenery towards lakes, greenery, and historic palace grounds.
- Müggelsee and the Dahme — a quieter route surrounded by woodland and open water.
Yachts for special occasions
A yacht fits naturally into the city’s contemporary creative culture, particularly when an event calls for a selective guest list rather than a conventional banquet venue.
- Private fashion presentations — a collection preview, private fitting, or campaign shoot in an unconventional setting.
- Music-led evenings — a live set or DJ programme for invited guests without the atmosphere of a crowded club.
- After-parties following exhibitions, premieres, or launches — move the informal part of the evening onto the water with drinks and light dining.
The setting leaves room for the personality of the event instead of imposing a predetermined format.